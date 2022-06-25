Laura Martin Hamby, age 97, of Waterloo, passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at her home.
Born in Laurens, November 27, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Claude H. Martin, Sr. and Corrie Stone Martin. Laura was a member of Church of the Epiphany in Laurens where she served on the Altar Guild for years and at one time, taught Sunday School. She was a graduate of Laurens High School where she played basketball and retired from The Torrington Company.
She is survived by sons, James A. Hamby, Jr. (Virginia Ann) of Idalou, TX and Edward B. Hamby (Karen) of Waterloo; a daughter, April Hamby of Waterloo; sister, June Lancaster of Laurens; six grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by sisters Thelma Coates and Emily Sawyer, and brothers, Edward “Tut” Martin and Claude Martin, Jr.
Funeral services will be held, 10:30 AM on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Church of the Epiphany conducted by The Reverend Paul Roberts Abernathy, with burial to follow in Laurens City Cemetery. The family visitation with friends will be held Monday, June 27, 2022, from 7:00 - 8:30 PM at The Kennedy Mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Church of the Epiphany, 225 West Main Street, Laurens, SC 29360 or to a charity of one’s choice.
