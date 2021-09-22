Laura Roxanne Copeland - Clinton

Laura Roxanne Copeland, age 66, of Clinton, widow of Timothy Lee Copeland, passed away, Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Newberry County Memorial Hospital.
She was born February 7, 1955 in Greenwood, SC and was a daughter of Blease Cogdill and Sue Popovich. She was an RN and was an employee of White Oak Manor in Newberry. She was also a formerly employed with Greenwood Rehab Hospital, Laurens County Hospital, and Whitten Center. She attended Laurens Church of God.
Mrs. Copeland is survived by her children, Leslie Baumberger, Rachel Gaffney, and Renae McWatters (Brandon), David Hodges (Bethany) all of Renno, SC; her brothers, Blease Cogdill, Jr. and Ray Cogdill; and sisters, Roberta Sullivan, Judy Smith, Rhonda Harter; her eight grandchildren and her one great-grandchild; and her special companion, Paul Henderson.
Graveside Services will be held Friday, September 24, 2021 at 3 PM at the Duncan Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 to 2:30 PM at the Gray Funeral Home in Clinton.
