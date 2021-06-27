Mrs. Laura Vance Madden, age 81, of Laurens, SC passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2021 at the home of her son.
She is survived by two sons, Fred Madden Jr., and Rudolph Madden; two daughters Peggy Vanison, and Cynthia Jenkins; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Mrs Laura Vance Madden will be held 1 p.m., Tuesday, June 30, 2021 at the CD Beasley Memorial Chapel of the Beasley Funeral Home, Laurens, with Reverend Courtney Mills officiating. Burial will be in the Flat Ruff Baptist Church Cemetery. The family is at their respective homes.
