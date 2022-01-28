Lawrence A. Nelson, Jr. age 77 passed away Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at his home.
He was born in Clinton, SC and was a son of the late Lawrence Addison Nelson, Sr. and the late Cleo Bailey Nelson. He was retired from the IT Department at Clinton Mills, was a former employee of Adam’s Building Supply, Carolina Concrete, and part time at Gray Funeral Home. Lawrence was a veteran of the US Army, a devoted member and former Deacon, Sunday School Teacher, and Sunday School Director for 35 plus years at Bellview Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Faye Rowe Nelson; his sons, Larry Nelson (Diana) of Greenville and John Nelson (Lori) of Greenville; his grandchildren, Jack Nelson, Clara Nelson, and Sawyer Nelson; and his sisters, Vivian Coats (Charles), Yvonne Lanford, Lenora Alexander (James), Juanita Wilson (Ricky), Inez Ficklin (Barry).
In addition to his parents he is predeceased by his brother, Sanford Nelson.
Funeral Services will be held Sunday, January 30, 2022 at 3 PM at Bellview Baptist Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Laurens County, PO Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325.