Ledman Charles Powell, Sr. - Laurens

Ledman Charles Powell, Sr.,76, of Bethel Church Road and husband of the late Linda Price Powell passed away Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at NHC in Clinton.
Born in Marietta, GA, he was a son of the late Charles Pinckney and Helen McDowell Powell. Mr. Powell was a member of Bethel Baptist Church and retired from Torrington after 38 years of service.
He is survived by: his children, Joseph Charles “Joe” Powell (Laurie) of Laurens, Janice Michelle “Monk” Powell of Laurens and Ledman Charles “Chuck” Powell, Jr. of Simpsonville; grandchildren, Meghanne “Meg Meg” Powell, Taylor “Taylor-Way” Powell, Anna Grace “Gracie” Powell, Erin “Chopper” Powell and Keeley Powers (Brandon); great grandchildren, Blakeleigh Joyce Culbertson, Aiden Powers, Maliyah Powers and Liam Powers; twin brother, Edmond Powell (Margaret) of Laurens; sisters, Faye Yates (James) of Laurens and Jean Campbell (Doug) of Laurens.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by a daughter, Christie Michelle Ballew and a sister, Sara Powell Burgess.
A graveside service will be held 11:00 AM Friday, January 28, 2022, at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery conducted by Rev. James K. Hamilton.
The family will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the service.
The family will be at the home of his son, Joe Powell, 294 Pick’s Place Road, Laurens, SC.
Memorials may be made to Bethel Baptist Church, 885 Bethel Church Rd., Laurens, SC 29360.
