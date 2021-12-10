Leianne Williams Norris, age 71, passed away Thursday, December 9, 2021 at her home after a long illness.
She was born May 10, 1950 in Laurens, SC and was the daughter of the late Leon Williams and Hazel Spires Williams. She was a homemaker and member of Eastside Baptist Church.
Mrs. Norris is survived by her husband, Mike Norris of the home; her daughters, Kelli Dawson (Josh) of Laurens and Debra Strickland of Laurens; her grandchildren, Hillary Bentley (David), Elijah Kellett, Zaine Kellett, Haisley Dawson, and Tylan Dawson and her two great-grandchildren; her brother, Don Williams (Ilene).
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 2 PM at Eastside Baptist Church with burial to take place at Rosemont Cemetery in Clinton, SC. The family will receive friends prior to the service at the church from 1 to 2 PM.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Eastside Baptist Church or Providence Hospice.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Providence Care Hospice 634 Fairview Road Simpsonville, SC 29680 or Eastside Baptist Church 355 Conway Ave. Laurens, SC 29360.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com
Gray Funeral Home of Laurens