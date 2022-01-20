Lela L. Alexander Harley, age 91, passed away Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at the NHC of Greenwood.
She was born May 7, 1930 in Oconee County, SC and was a daughter of the late J.W. Perry and Bertha Hudson Perry. Mrs. Harley was a homemaker and enjoyed spending her time cooking, sewing, and gardening. She was a bus patrol for twelve years and enjoyed working with Senior Options helping with Meals on Wheels. She was a member of Temple Baptist Church.
Mrs. Harley is survived by her daughters, Martha Dillon of Easley and Barbara Kelly of Waterloo; her siblings, Della Dodgins and George Perry, both of Liberty; her grandchildren, Casey Bills, Keith Bills, Max Dillon, Kimberly Mann, Gerick Kelly and Mason Kelly; and numerous great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a daughter, Vickie Long, and a son, Edward Alexander.
Graveside Services will be held Monday, January 24, 2022, at 2 PM, at Westview Cemetery in Liberty, SC. The family will receive friends immediately following the services at graveside.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.grayfuneralhome.com