Lemuel "Limbo" DeWayne Moore - Laurens

Lemuel “Limbo” DeWayne Moore, 59, of 4912 Hwy 76 West and husband of Carole Bagwell Moore passed away Monday, May 17, 2021.
Born in Clinton, he was a son of Ray Wayne and Naomi Brewer Moore of Laurens. Limbo was employed with Laurens CPW and was a member of Redemption Baptist Church in Enoree.
In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by: children, Brandon Moore (Brandy) of Gray Court and Tiffany Pinson (Joel) of Laurens; grandchildren, Carter Moore and Jameson Moore; brother, Thomas Moore (Cheryl) of Laurens; and close friends, Joey Barnes and Ann Pinson.
A memorial service will be held 1:00 PM Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Redemption Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Ralph Byars. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the memorial service.
Memorials may be made to Redemption Baptist Church, 24314 Hwy 221, Enoree, SC 29335.
Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.