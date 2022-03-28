Lena B. Hudson, age 99, wife of the late Tracy Hudson, passed away Monday, March 28, 2022, at Carolina Gardens.
She was born in Union, SC and was the 11th and last child of G.W. and Hassie Barnett.
She is survived by many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, March 30th at 2:00 PM at Forest Lawn Cemetery with lunch following at Blue Ocean Seafood Restaurant, 12763 Hwy 56, Clinton, SC 29325.
The family would like to thank Carolina Gardens and Hospice of Laurens County for the wonderful care given to Mrs. Hudson.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com