Lenice Greenway Thompson - Laurens

Lenice Greenway Thompson, age 99, wife of the late James Edwin Thompson and resident of Martha Franks Baptist Retirement Community, passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021, after sharing a lifetime of devotion and love with family and friends.
Born in Elberton, GA, she was a daughter of the late Elmer and Lillian Smith Greenway. Lenice was a member of First Presbyterian Church and retired from Zonolite, a division of W.R. Grace. She was a longtime volunteer at her church and the Laurens Hospital Gift Shop. She spent many years tending to her yard and flowers, and always enjoyed long walks.
Surviving are her children: James D. Thompson of Burlington, N.C. and Stephen V. Thompson and wife Beverly of Bennettsville, S.C; grandchildren, Beth T. Dudkowski and husband Michael of Charlotte, N.C., Stephanie T. Duke and husband Shane of Reidville, S.C., Edwin D. Thompson of Burlington, N.C.; and three great-grandchildren, Brianna, Bella, and Pierce.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by: her brothers, Jack Greenway and Kenneth Greenway; a sister, Rachel G. Daniel; and a daughter in law, Stebie Thompson.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM, on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Forest Lawn Cemetery conducted by Rev. Dr. Mike McCracken. The family will receive friends immediately following the graveside service.
The family would like to thank Martha Franks Baptist Retirement Community for their love and care given to Ms. Thompson over the last 21 years.
Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 400 W. Main St. Laurens, SC 29360.
