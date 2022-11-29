Leo Wilford Arsenault - Ware Shoals

Leo Wilford Arsenault, age 77, of Ware Shoals, SC and husband to Toni Hughes Arsenault, passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022, in his home.
Leo was born in Exeter, New Hampshire and lived in Newmarket until he joined the Army. He was the son of the late Joseph and Cecile LaRoche Arsenault. Leo was a retired U.S. Army CSM Veteran and claimed eternal life through faith in Jesus Christ. Leo deeply loved his family and friends and was truly blessed. Leo lived a life of service dedicated to his family, community, and our country. He was a 34-year dedicated volunteer firefighter serving as Deputy Fire Chief with the Western Laurens Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department, a past member of Greenwood YMCA, and a volunteer with the Baptist Rescue Missions working throughout the states. He served on many other volunteer projects such as building wheelchair access ramps for those in our community and converting Mars Hill College’s Carter Humphrey’s Guest House from a three bedroom, two bath home to a six bedroom, six bath facility for visiting guest.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Steve Arsenault (Marti), Susan Smith (Donnie), Shannon Burgoyne (Robert); five grandchildren: Amanda Daniels (Matt Keller), Randi Brach (Matt), Erin Wilburn (Trey), Nicole Arsenault, Kristen Smith; four great-grandchildren: Kayleigh Daniels, Hunter Daniels, Logan Brach, Wyatt Wilburn; two sisters, Lorraine Burrows and Pauline LaBranche (Mike); four brothers, Lionel (Paula), Edward (Mary), Paul (Jody), Joe (Barbara) along with so many wonderful nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and other precious friends and family.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by one brother, Ted Arsenault.
Funeral services will be 3:00 pm Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Alex D. Henderson and Rev. Reiny Koschel. The family will receive friends in the sanctuary one hour prior to the service.
A graveside service with Full Military Honors will be held 10:00 am Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at M.J. “Dolly” Cooper Veteran’s Cemetery conducted by CSM Michael Wills, US Army Ret.
Memorials may be made to Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church, 499 Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church, Laurens, SC 29360.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online: www.thekennedymortuary.com