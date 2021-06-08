Leonard Carroll Bradley, Jr, age 78, of 608 Sirrine Street, passed away on June 1, 2021, at his home.
Born in Laurens County, he was the son of the late Leonard Carroll Bradley, Sr. and Eva O’Dell Bradley. Carroll retired from Clinkscales Chevrolet and was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church.
Surviving are his children, Daniel Maxwell Bradley of Columbia, and Joseph O’Dell Bradley and wife Rebecca of Piedmont; and grandchildren, Katherine Jael Bradley and Tobias Seth Bradley.
In addition to his parents, Carroll was predeceased by a daughter, Karen Elizabeth Bradley, and his sister, Marilyn Bradley.
Memorial services will be held at 3:00 PM on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Jimmy Tucker. A private burial will be held in the church cemetery.
The family requests that friends in attendance bring a photo of Carroll for the memory table.
Visitation will be held in the church immediately following the memorial service on Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 2536 Indian Mound Road, Laurens, SC 29360.
