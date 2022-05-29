Leonard Thomas "Lynn" Abrams - Laurens

Leonard Thomas “Lynn” Abrams, age 64, of Laurens and husband of Sherry Estes Abrams, passed away on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at his home.
Born in Laurens, he was the son of the late Thomas Elwin and Sara Virginia Willard Abrams. Lynn was a member of Beaverdam Baptist Church and was formerly employed with Laurens Glass, Torrington, Ceram Tec and retired from ZF Transmissions. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and outdoor cooking. Lynn was a formerly Mason and Shriner.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sister, Alice Elizabeth “Beth” Griffin and husband Benny of Laurens; nieces, Kelli Porter, Nicole Kissiah, Donna Davis, Tammy Allen, Brandy Miller, Mary Jo Nabors and Alison Tumblin; nephews, Tommy Porter, Tim Griffin and Allan Griffin; numerous great nieces and nephews; brothers in law, Tommy Estes and wife Phyllis and Robert Estes, Jr; and his beloved dog, Diva Ann.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Kathy Ann Porter.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00PM on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Beaverdam Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Phil Bryson with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
The family will be at the home of Donna Davis, 112 Estes Road in Laurens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Beaverdam Baptist Church, 1555 Beaverdam Church Road, Mountville, SC 29370.
