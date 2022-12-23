Mr. Leroy Green, age 63, of Laurens, South Carolina, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022, at the Prisma Health and rehab in Greenville, South Carolina.
He is survived by his wife Ms. Claudia Green of the home: his children and grandchildren. Funeral arrangements for Mr. Leroy Dreher Green, Jr. are incomplete and will be announced at a later time by the Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens.
The family is at the Greene Family home 1467 South Harper Street Extension Laurens, Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens is in charge of the arrangements.