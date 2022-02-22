Mr. Levester Robinson, Jr., was born October 24, 1947 in Laurens County, South Carolina to Levester Sr. and Ruby Watson Robinson.
He was a member of New Bethel A.M.E. Church in Clinton, South Carolina. Mr. Robinson previously worked as a Textile Worker at Greenwood Mill.
Mr. Robinson entered into eternal rest on Monday, February 21, 2022.
He leaves to cherish his son Levester Fowler; his daughter Malisa Cabbagestalk; his brothers Willie Earl Robinson and Russell Robinson; two grandchildren, one great grandchild, a host of other relatives and friends.