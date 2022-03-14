Mr. Lewis Wayne Fielder Sr. was born September 22, 1952 in Laurens County, South Carolina to the late Cardell Fielder and Katherine Adams Fielder.
He was a member of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Cross Hill, South Carolina. Mr. Fielder retired from Laurens City Department.
He leaves to cherish his mother, Katherine A. Fielder; his daughter, Catherine (Jamarlo Yates) Fielder; his sons Lewis (Erica) Fielder Jr., Shawn Martin; his sisters Sylvia Fielder, Pamela Pulley, Allie Massey; his brothers Gregory Fielder, Rudolph Fielder; 10 Grandchildren and 4 Great Grandchildren.