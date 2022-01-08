Mr. Willie Elliot Pressley, age 58 of Laurens, better known as " Li'l Willie", passed away on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at the Woodruff Manor Health Care Facility in Spartanburg County.
He is survived by two sons, Mr. Cedric Woodruff (Tammy) and Mr. Elliot Pressley; three daughters, Ms. Shavisa Shumate, Ms. Shaquita Bryson (Terell) and Ms. La Taysha Shumate; one brother, Mr. Savion Smith; four sisters, Ms. Shelia Cook (Terry), Ms. Ferlese Cook, Ms. Kim Cook and Ms. Key'aija Smith, thirteen grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services for Mr. Willie Elliot Pressley better known as "Lil Willie “ will be held 2:30 p.m., Sunday, January 9, 2022 at the Bethel Baptist Church in Cross Hill, S.C., with Bishop Emanuel Spearman officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Public viewing will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022 from 3:30 until 7 p.m. Beasley Funeral Home, Laurens is in charge of the arrangements.