Lillie B. Grant Pitts - Cross Hill

Mrs. Lillie B. Grant Pitts, age 96, of Cross Hill, South Carolina, departed this life on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Self Regional Memorial Hospital in Greenwood, South Carolina. She was born on February 26, 1924 to the late Tommy and Linda Lee Grant in Cross Hill, South Carolina.
At an early age, she joined the St. John Baptist Church and later became a dedicated member of the St. Vaughnville Baptist Church in Chappells, South Carolina. She was a retired employee of Whitten Center in Clinton, South Carolina.
Mrs. Pitts was a member of the Woman's Aide Society Lodge No. 49 with Louvenia Johnson, president.
She was married to the late Mr. James Wesley Pitts, and to this union four children were born. She was a faithful and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
She was preceded in death by one daughter, Sheryl Hall; two grandchildren, Pamela Pitts and Kendrick Hall; three sisters, Mamie Bell, Geneva, Bernice; and six brothers, Johnny, James, Willie Edward, Junior Lee, Ulysses, and Otis.
She leaves to cherish her many joyful and precious memories one daughter, Doris (Rufus) Williams of Silverstreet, SC; two sons, Samuel (Bertha) Pitts of Clinton, SC, and Leonard (Deloris) Pitts, of Cross Hill, SC; one son-in-law, Yancy J. Hall, of Columbia, SC; seven grandchildren; thirteen greatgrandchildren; one faithful sister, Thomasena Grant, of Cross Hill, SC; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.