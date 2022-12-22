Lillie K. (Cannon) Richard - Cross Hill

Lillie K. Cannon Richard was born September 10, 1929 to Robert and Bessie Simpson Cannon in Laurens County South Carolina.
Mrs. Richard was a member of St. Vaughnville Baptist Church in Chappells, South Carolina and was also a member of Womens Aide Lodge #49.
Lillie entered into eternal rest on Monday, December 19, 2022 at her home at the age of 93.
She leaves to cherish her sons, Earl Richard, Tommy (Dorothy) Richard, and Clyde Richard; eight grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, and four great great grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends.