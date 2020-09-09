Linda Ann Byard, 72, of 2546 Ekom Beach Road and wife of the late LeRoy Earl Byard passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at the Hospice House of Laurens County in Clinton.
Born in Tampa, FL, she was the daughter of the late Edgar and Annie Richards. She is survived by: children, LeRoy Byard, II (Dawn) of Michigan, Stephanie Calvert (Tony) of Laurens, Howard Roland (Margaret) of Newport, TN, and John Roland of Laurens; brothers, John Richards, Joe Richards, and Andy Richards all of Tampa, FL; sister, Dede Richards of Tampa, FL; grandchildren, CeCe Byard, Cody Calvert, and David Steel; and six great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by: children, Robert Holton and Ray Warren; brother, Edgar Richards; and sister, Shirley Bass.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Friday, September 11, 2020, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. James K. Hamilton with burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Laurens County Cancer Association, P.O. Box 6, Clinton, SC 29325.
Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.