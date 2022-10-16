Linda Faye Brewington Cox, age 69, of Laurens and wife of the late Harold Julian Cox, passed away on October 13, 2022, at Hillcrest Memorial Hospital.
Born in Gray Court, she was a daughter of the late Tommy and Laura Frances Tucker Brewington. Linda was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed making jewelry and painting.
She survived by her children, Jackie Thomason (Kelly) of Gray Court and Richard Thomason of Laurens; brothers, Mancel Brewington, Joe Brewington, and Alvin Brewington; sisters, Kay Green, Flossie Smith, and Liddie Leopard; grandchildren, Justin Thomason (Lindsey), Brianne Lark (Austin) and Cameron Thomason; and great-grandchildren, Keelin and Greylin.
In addition to her parents and husband, Linda was predeceased by numerous brothers and sisters.
Memorial services will be held at 3:00PM, on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at The Kennedy Mortuary & Crematory Chapel conducted by Rev. Ben Rumph. Visitation will be held at the mortuary one hour prior to the service.
The family will be at the home of her son, Jackie, 196 Beech Branch Lane, Gray Court, SC 29645.
Memorials may be made to Highland Home Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 408, Gray Court, SC 29645.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.