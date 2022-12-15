Linda Faye Jenkins, age 79, of Whitmire, wife of Alan “Dutch” Jenkins, passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Prisma Health - Laurens County Hospital.
She was born November 18, 1943 in Clinton and was a daughter of the late West and Vera Littleton. Linda worked for Torrington Bearing Company and Empress Salon. She enjoyed bowling with a league in Clinton and loved to shag.
Mrs. Jenkins was a member of The Master’s Baptist Church.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Jenkins is survived by her daughters, Tina Homesley, and her husband, Cameron of Murrell's Inlet, and Wista Alexander and husband, Todd of Whitmire; her son, Alan Jenkins, Jr., and his wife, Toni of Whitmire; her brothers, Kinard Littleton of Clinton, and James Littleton of Whitmire; six grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Dalton Littleton.
Funeral Services will be conducted 3:00 PM, Friday, December 16th, 2022 at The Master's Baptist Church with Rev. Todd Johnson officiating. Burial will be in the Lebanon Church Cemetery, 3965 Mt. Bethel Garmany Road, Newberry, SC 29108.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2:00 - 3:00 PM at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Whitmire Rescue and Fire Department, c/o Town of Whitmire, 95 Main Street, Whitmire, SC 29178.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online by visiting www.grayfuneralhome.com