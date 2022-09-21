Linda Gail Craine Taylor, age 78, of Gray Court, widow of Loyd H. Taylor, passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at Prisma Health - Greenville Memorial Hospital.
She was born March 5, 1944 in Buncombe County, NC and was a daughter of the late Woodard and Lorena Dodd Craine.
She is survived by her children, Linda Storay (Larry) of Simpsonville, and Betty Pulley (Jr.) of Laurens whom were her caregivers before entering hospice care; also, Brenda Knight of Joanna, and William Taylor of Clinton; her dog that she loved like a child, Hardhead; her sisters, Carolyn Gordon, and Shirley Loftis both of Hendersonville, NC., and Barbara Crane of Sumter; her brother, Fate Craine of Clinton; sister-in-law, Christine Ozbirn of Tuscumbia, AL; and her grandchildren, Randy Arrowood, Scott Taylor, Johnathon Taylor, Jessica Knight, Sasha Johnson (John), Byron Storay (Daphne), Noah Rohrbaugh, Charlie Pulley (Kristen), Michael Pulley (Jessica), Kayla Pulley (Scott), Linda Taylor, Renee Taylor, and William Taylor, Jr.; along with several great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband of 56 years, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Kim Gagon and infant daughter, Debra Taylor; grandchildren, Marcus Johnson, and Jeffery Arrowood; great-grandchildren, Aydean Taylor and Kynleigh Taylor; and her siblings, Betty Landers, Frances Landers, Paul Craine, and Melvin Craine.
Graveside Services will be conducted 2:30 PM, Friday, September 23rd at Pinelawn Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends prior to the service Friday from 1:00-2:00 PM at Gray Funeral Home of Clinton.
The family will be at the home of Betty Pulley, 112 Dagnall Circle, Laurens, SC 29360.
Gray Funeral Home of Clinton is assisting the Taylor family with arrangements.