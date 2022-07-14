Linda Joyce "Cookie" Hipp - Greenwood

Linda Joyce “Cookie” Hipp, age 81, of 116 Orchard Park Drive and widow of Henry Arthur Hipp, passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at her home.
She was born in LaGrange, Georgia and was a daughter of the late Rufus and Berta Lee Davis Stephens. Retired from Torrington, Cookie was a member of Valley Baptist Church in Valley, Alabama but attended Lucas Avenue Baptist Church in Laurens.
She is survived by: a sister Martha Ann Gregory (Steve) of Laurens; nieces, Holly T. Roberts (Chris) of Laurens and Charlene Bricker (Chester) of Fountain Inn; and a special great niece, Adalyn Roberts and many other great nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her brother, Charles Eddie Campbell.
Funeral services will be held 3:00 PM on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Lucas Avenue Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Michael Post and Rev. James K. Hamilton with burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the church from 2:00 to 3:00 PM on Sunday.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Memorials may be made to Lucas Avenue Baptist Church, 101 Lucas Ave, Laurens, SC 29360.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com