Linda Kaye Thomason Mitchell, 79, of Laurens, and wife of James Martin Mitchell, Jr., passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Martha Franks Retirement Community.
Born in Laurens, she was a daughter of the late George Maxie and Helen Cain Thomason. Linda was a member of Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church where she sang in the choir, taught GA’s and Sunday School. Linda also loved baking and catering.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sons, William Thomas “Tommy” Mitchell and wife Veronica “Roni” of Duncan and Dennis James Mitchell of Cypress, TX; a sister, Gwendolyn Dale “Gwen” Thomason Adams and husband Herbert of Laurens; a brother, George Maxie “Mack” Thomason and wife Jane Gray of Laurens grandchildren, Ethan Paul Mitchell, Mikayla Elaine Mitchell and Riley Stewart Mitchell.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00AM, on Friday, September 16, 2022, at Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Alex D. Henderson and Rev. Richard Cain with burial following in the church cemetery.
The family will be at home of her son, 444 Meadow Park Lane, Duncan, SC 29334 and will receive friends at the church on hour prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to Martha Franks Retirement Community, 1 Martha Franks Drive, Laurens, SC 29360.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.