Linda Lee Finley, age 82, widow of John Robert Finley, passed away, Friday, August 19, 2022, at Hospice of Laurens County.
She was born March 19, 1940 in Fulton County, Georgia, and was a daughter of the late Albert Lee and Hannah Gazaway Callahan.
She is survived by her children, Bambi Crowell, Russell Leon David, Sr., Barry Alan Finley, Sr. (Shelvie), Angela Burton (James), Rebecca Finley (fiancé, TJ), Tracy Sanchez (Vicente); her twenty-two grandchildren, fifty-nine great-grandchildren; one great great-grandchild; her siblings, Albert Leon Callahan (Misty) and Penny Ellenburg (Jerry); daughter-in-law, Tammy Finley; and her son-in-law, Jerry Simmons.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her sons, Johnny Finley, Thomas Scott Finley; her daughter, Phyllis Marie Simmons; grandson, Barry Finley, Jr.; and great-grandchildren, Stephanie Sanchez, Oscar Sanchez, Jr, Madison Simmons, and Bryson Angel.
A Memorial Service will be planned for a later date. Please continue to visit our website for forthcoming details.