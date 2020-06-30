Linda Leopard Brown, age 75 passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 at her home.
She was born in Newport, TN and was the daughter of the late Elbert Leopard and Josie Turner Leopard.
Mrs. Brown was retired from the School District 56 and was a member of the Joanna Church of God and Zion Hill Episcopal Church in Newport, TN. She volunteered at several nursing homes and also the Shriners Hospital for Children.
She is survived by her son, Rodney Brown (Donnette) of Clinton and David Brown of TN; her daughters, Debra Blume and Rhonda Jackson both of Clinton; her brothers, Billy Leopard, Nelson Lemuel Leopard and Wayne Leopard all of Clinton; a sister, Marilyn Miller of Pomeria; eleven grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents she was predeceased by a son John Wayne Brown and daughter in law Gloria Brown; her brothers, Samuel, Elbert Jr. and Hezekiah; grandchildren, Nicole, Kaidynce and Baby Blume and the love of her life Cecil G. Henry.
Graveside services will be conducted Friday, July 3rd 2020 at Shady Grove Presbyterian Church Cemetery at 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers the family request that memorials be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children, 950 West Faris Road Greenville, SC 29605.
