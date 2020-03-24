Ms. Linda Young age 48, of 390 Currys Lake Road, Gray Court, South Carolina passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020.
Linda was born in Laurens County, South Carolina on March 18, 1972 a daughter of the late Helen Young, and Postell Young.
She is survived by a daughter, De Angelis Young of the home; a son, Christopher Young of Simpsonville, South Carolina; Five grandchildren Na’Destiny Tribble , TraMiyah Tribble, Trayvon Tribble, Ja’Den Cunningham and Brooklyn; four sisters, Nancy Sullivan of Greenville, South Carolina, Lillie Young and Dianne (Timothy) Allen both of Simpsonville, South Carolina, and Betty Boston of Gray Court, South Carolina; one brother, Samuel Young (Bessie Owens) of Gray Court, South Carolina; two aunts, Elenor Sullivan and Betty Williams; two special friends, Mary Todd and Dean Helms; five nieces; five nephews; and a number of great nieces and nephews along with many more close relatives and great friends.
Funeral Service for Ms. Young will be held 2:00 pm Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Harris Grove Baptist Church, Gray Court with Reverend Willie McDowell officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Pleasant View Baptist Church Cemetery, Gray Court, South Carolina.
The family is at the home, 390 Currys Lake Road, Gray Court, South Carolina.
Beasley Funeral Home, Fountain Inn is in charge of arrangements.