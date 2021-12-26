Ms. Lisa Ann Taylor was born August 26, 1966 to Leroy Taylor, Sr. and Josephine Moore in Laurens County.
She was a member of Fairview AME Church in Clinton, South Carolina and worked as a caregiver at Whitten Center.
Ms. Taylor leaves to cherish her parents; her son, Vernon Quarles, Jr.; her brothers, Leroy Taylor, Jr., Kendrick Copeland, Clifton Moore, Cleophus Moore Jr., Theopolis Rice, Andre Rice; her sisters, Charlene Taylor, Tanisha Taylor, Camilla Boyd, Cheriea Moore; a host of other relatives and friends.
Family is at their respective homes.