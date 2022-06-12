Lisa Arlene Brannon, age 58, of Laurens, passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Magnolia Manor in Greenville.
Born in Laurens County, she was the daughter of Sylvia Rinehart Brannon and the late Melvin H. Brannon. Lisa was a member of St. James United Methodist Church.
Surviving in addition to her mother are her brother, Dave Brannon and wife Beth of Laurens; her uncles, Dwayne Rinehart and wife Carol of Mauldin and Audry Rinehart of Taylors.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00PM on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Westview Memorial Park conducted by Rev. Ben Rumph.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.