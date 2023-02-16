Lisa Cagle Rowe, age 54, of Clinton, widow of Steven Lamar Rowe, passed away, Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at Prisma Health - Laurens County Hospital.
She was born February 10, 1969 in Clinton, SC and was a daughter of Annie Edna Goode Cagle and the late Jerry Robert Cagle. She was formerly employed with Whiteford's of Laurens. Lisa attended Eastside Baptist Church in Laurens.
She is survived by her son, Steven Lamar Rowe II; her daughter, Jerilyn Rowe; her sister, Kelly Cagle Harold (Eric); her grandson that she raised in her home, Kayden Lamar Rowe, along with two other grandsons, Brayden Rowe, and Cayson Rowe; her nephews, Jeremy Howard (Chacie), Jakob Pountain, and Alex Pountain; and her great-nephews, Conner Howard, and Craig Howard.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her brother, Richard "Pete" Howard; and her niece, Heather Howard.
Funeral Services will be conducted 12:00 PM Saturday, February 18, 2023 at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Clinton with Rev. J.D. Putman officiating. Burial will follow at Pinelawn Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11:00-12:00 PM at the funeral home.
Gray Funeral Home of Clinton is assisting the Rowe family with arrangements.