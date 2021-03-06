Lisa Darnell Ingle - Laurens

Lisa Darnell Ingle, age 58, of 3309 Indian Mound Road, and partner of 35 years to Mary Ann Nelson, passed away on Friday, March 5, 2021, at her home.
Born in Clinton, she was a daughter of the late David Henry Ingle, Jr. and Anita Sue Ellison Ingle. Lisa was a US Army Veteran who reached the rank of a specialist. She was formerly employed with Torrington in Clinton, SC and Fuji Film in Greenwood, SC. Lisa loved to fish and do anything outdoors with her partner, Mary Ann.
In addition to her partner of 35 years, she is survived by her sisters, Robin Ingle Aresco (Jack) of Georgia, Tipper Ingle Coleman of North Carolina, and Regian Dees (Owen) of Laurens, SC; her dog, Star and countless loving family members.
There are no services planned at this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Caris Healthcare 446 E Cambridge Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.
