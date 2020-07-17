Lloyd Douglas "Buck" Wetzel - Gray Court

Lloyd Douglas “Buck” Wetzel, age 77, of 1934 Curry Lake Road, and husband of Mary “Sue” Hall Wetzel, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at his home.
Born in St. Joseph, MI, he was a son of the late Lester Kenneth “Ken” and Helen Stephanie Menser Wetzel. Buck was a US Air Force Veteran and retired from Hall’s Heating & Air Conditioning. He was a member of Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church where he was actively involved with the children’s ministry. Mr. Wetzel was a great influence on his kids, along with the church kids, by showing them how to live a Christian life. When asked for advice, he would say, “let me tell you how I would do it if it were me”.
Surviving in addition to his wife are their children, Marguarite Wetzel Larrabee and husband Johnny of Greenville, SC, Greta Wetzel of Gray Court, SC, Duken Wetzel of Simpsonville, SC, and Rhoda Wetzel Hughes and husband Brent of Laurens, SC; siblings, Richard Wetzel and wife Lois of Stevens Point, WI, Barbara Million of Rochester, NY, Mary Wetzel of Highlands, NC, and Jake Wetzel and wife Sarah of Montreat, NC; grandchildren, Josie Larrabee, Bella Larrabee, Joshua Hughes, Noah Hughes; and half-siblings, Nadine Curtis and Buck Wetzel.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the residence conducted by Rev. Alex D. Henderson.
The family will be at the residence.
Memorials may be made to Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church Children’s Ministry, 499 Chestnut Ridge Road, Laurens, SC 29360.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.