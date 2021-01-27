Lois Christine MacRae - Greenville

Lois Christine MacRae, 87, passed away Thursday, January 21, 2021.
Born in Greenville, SC, she was the daughter of the late Albert Devereaux and Elizabeth Robinson Carter.
Lois was a member of First Baptist Church Greenville and a former deacon at Pendleton Street Baptist Church and was baptized by Dr. Hanh at a very early age. She was an avid world traveler who enjoyed gardening, painting, and listening to classical music. She loved her Lord and her family.
She is survived by her daughter, Lizabeth Frye Green; son, James Lawrence Frye (Audrey); grandchildren, Rebecca Green Bagwell (Jay); Judith Christine Green; Donnye Frye Anderson (Joseph); Jamie Leigh Frye; great grandchildren, Alex Anderson, Penelope Anderson, and many beloved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, James David Frye and Robert Phifer MacRae; son-in-law, Keith Green; sisters, Elizabeth Carter Dimpsey, and Catherine C. Noyes.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staffs at the Gardens of Eastside, Rolling Green Village, and Lutheran Hospice for the care of our mother and grandmother.
Although no formal Receiving of Friends will be held, friends may pay their respects Tuesday, January 26, 2021 from 12:00 PM until 6:00 PM at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown. The Funeral Service will be Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at 1:30 PM at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown Chapel. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park. The family appreciates those attending to follow the CDC guidelines on Social Distancing and wearing a mask. Masks are required in all Thomas McAfee Funeral Home locations and guests are strongly encouraged to wear them.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of ones choice.
