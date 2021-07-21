Lois Hipp Reames - Laurens

Lois Hipp Reames, age 85, of 1401 Chestnut Street Ext. and wife of Thomas Vincent Reames, Sr. passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at her home.
Born in Fountain Inn, SC, she was the daughter of the late Boyd E. and Mattie Kelley Hipp. Mrs. Reames retired as a secretary for Don B. Hocker, Attorney at Law and was a member of Second Baptist Church where she taught kindergarten for twenty years.
In addition to her husband of 66 years, she is survived by: children, Debra Reames of Texas, Thomas V. “Tommy” Reames, Jr. (Robin) of Laurens, and Anne Caldwell (Todd) of Myrtle Beach; nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and one great great-grandchild.
In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by brothers, James, Melvin and Arthur Hipp.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Friday, July 23, 2021, at Second Baptist Church conducted by Rev. J.D. Shiflet with burial to follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary on Thursday, July 22, 2021, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM.
Memorials may be made to Second Baptist Church, 414 Fleming Street, Laurens, SC 29360.
