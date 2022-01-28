Lois Peay Worthy, age75, passed away Wednesday January 26, 2022 at Self Regional Medical Center.
She was born in Chester, SC to the late Annie Mobley King and George Peay. She worked for many years at the Anderson Hosiery Plant and then later retired from Asten Johnson. She was a loving mother and grandmother.
She leaves behind her son, Jeff Worthy (Holly); her grandsons, Randy Worthy, Hunter Worthy and Kyle Smith; a great-grandson Kasen Worthy; a sister, Daphne Peay Armstrong; and a special friend, Butch Smith.
She was predeceased by her parents and her son, Grady Worthy, Jr.
A Private Burial will be held on Monday, January 31 2022. Friends and family are welcome to drop in any time after noon, Monday, January 31, 2022 at 5105 Hopewell Church Rd. Kinards, SC 29355.
The families will be at their respective homes.