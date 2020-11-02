Mrs. Lola Mae Ray, age 73, of 101 Oak Street, Laurens, S.C., passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at her home.
She is survived by her four son Calvin (Hope) Kernard (Tomeka) Kendall (Rena) Johnny (Alisande) Ray; three grandchildren, Tyson T. Ray, Destiny Ray and Myles Ray; three brothers, Ed Powers, Bennie( Helen), Bennie Mack (Lizzie) Reid; four sisters Margaret Wrice, Vera Powers, Sara R. Simpson, Dianne Latimore.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced later by the Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens. The family is at their respected home at 101 Oak Street Laurens. The Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens is in charge of the arrangements.