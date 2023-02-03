Mrs. Lona “Sally” Gail Sweet’s beloved angels carried her home on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at the age of 88.
Sally was born June 13, 1934 in Clinton County, Michigan and was a daughter of the late Francis D. and Elsie (Cook) Saxton. On August 29, 1953 she married Ronald “Ronnie” Lee Sweet, and they enjoyed 29 years together. He preceded her in death in 1982. Sally was a homemaker and was the organist and assistant to her husband at the churches he pastored. She enjoyed gardening, canning, farming, singing, playing the organ, spending time with her grandchildren, and doing things for others.
She is survived by her children, Karla Reid (David) of Moore, SC, Alan Sweet (Jaque) of Greenville, SC, and Cheryl Bailey (Dennis) of Santa Rosa, California; her grandchildren, Sean Zwiernikowski, Michelle Carrera (Nixon), Jeremy Zwiernikoski (Crystal), Jaremy Sweet (Kimberly), Jenifer Patton (Adam), Justin Sweet (Gretchen), Chris Arena, Danielle DeKerlegand (Eric); fifteen great-grandchildren; sister, Joyce Dush; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Caleb Zwiernikowski; brothers, Clifford Saxton, Ed Saxton, Don Saxton, Leo Saxton, and Mike Saxton; and sisters, Pauline Nethaway, and Florence Bradley.
A Memorial Service will be conducted Sunday, February 5, 2023 at 2:30 PM at the Westminster Presbyterian Church, 309 Fernwood Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29307, with Rev. Dr. Steve Wise officiating.
The family would like to thank the Staff of NHC of Laurens for all the love and compassionate care given.
In lieu of flower memorials, memorials may be made to Miracle Hill Ministries, 490 S Pleasantburg Dr,
Greenville SC 29609 or please take the time to do something for someone that makes them feel loved.