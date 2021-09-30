Louis William Butler - Clinton

Mr. Louis William Butler was born on April 29, 1932, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to the late William and Elsa Buehler Butler.
Louis was an Equipment Operator for the City of Philadelphia and also served in the armed forces for three years.
He had a love for playing pool and animals.
Mr. Butler entered into eternal rest on Monday, September 27, 2021 at his home.
He leaves to cherish his lovely wife of many years, Mary M. Butler, his son Louis N. Butler; his daughter Erica Williams, two grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends.