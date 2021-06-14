Louise Ann Major Tapley, age 82, passed away Friday, May 28, 2021 at her home in Waterloo, SC.
She was born July 20, 1938 in Brighton, CO and was a daughter of the late Charles and Arlene Shawcroft Major. She was Mail Carrier for the USPS and was a member of Rosemont Baptist Church.
Mrs. Tapley is survived by her husband, Marion Quinton Tapley of the home; her son, Randy Tapley (Lisa) of Jacksonville, FL; her daughters, Donna Green (Randy) of Jacksonville Beach, FL and Deborah Whitehead (David) of Advance, NC; her nine grandchild and five great-grandchildren; her brother, Lee Major (Barbara); and her sister, Lynn Patsolic (Mike).
Memorial services will be held Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Rosemont Baptist Church in Waterloo.
