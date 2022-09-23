Louise Emma Fuller Owens Fulmon, age 75, of Spartanburg, SC, passed away Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Magnolia Manor of Spartanburg.
She was born July 9, 1947 in Laurens and was a daughter of the late Euell and Lillian Deloach Fuller.
She is survived by her son, Franklin Owens; and her brother, Rev. Charles Fuller (Peggy).
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two husbands, Frank Owens, and Charlie Fulmon.
Graveside Services will be conducted 2 PM Monday, September 26th at Pinelawn Memory Gardens with Rev. Charles Fuller officiating.
Gray Funeral Home of Clinton is assisting the family with arrangements.