Ms. Louvenia Mosley, age 91, of 379 Pinehaven Street Extension, Laurens, S.C. passed away on Monday, March 8, 2021 at the NHC of Laurens.
She is survived by sisters, Issie Mae Mansel, and Deloris Lee.
Graveside services for Ms. Louvenia Mosley will be held on Friday, March 12, 2021 at 1p.m at the Beaverdam Baptist Church Cemetery in Enoree, S.C. with Reverend C.C. Evans officiating, Dr. O.T. Hill. presiding. The family is at the home of her niece, Mrs. Mary Harper 130 Moreland Ave. Laurens.
The Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens is in charge of the arrangements.