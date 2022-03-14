Lowry M. "Mell" Wilson, Jr., age 82, widower of Ruth Huey Wilson, passed to his heavenly home Sunday, March 13, 2022 at the Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.
He was born May 4, 1939, in Clinton, S.C., and was the son of the late Lowry Wilson, Sr. and Violet Crisp Wilson. He was known as "Mell" for 21 years during his school years, but the Army wanted his first name and middle initial, so he became known as "Lowry".
Mr. Wilson was a member of Providence Presbyterian Church in Powdersville, SC. He grew up in Clinton, S.C. where he met his wife who was the love of his life for 55 years. They spent their first two years together at Clemson University, where he graduated in 1961, and the second two years with the U. S. Army in Maryland before pursuing their business careers.
His family retired to Powdersville, SC in 1994 where he became known as the Powdersville Historian. Lowry wrote a column, "Down the Road with Mr. Wilson", for the Powdersville Post.
Surviving are three his three children and their spouses, Lowry M. “Trip” Wilson, III (Kyrie) of Pickens County, S.C., Jimmy A. Wilson (Martie) of Durham, N.C., and D’etra Wilson Fitch (Joseph) of Powdersville, S.C.; his three grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren; his sister, Brenda Jamison (Dallas).
In addition to his wife and parent he is preceded by his two brothers, William "Bill" Wilson and Roy Wilson; and his sister, Martha Mitchell.
Graveside Services with Military Honors will be held at Rosemont Cemetery, Clinton, SC, on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 11 AM. If planning to attend the service the family requests masks to be worn by everyone.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Providence Presbyterian Church, 4000 Highway 153, Greenville, South Carolina 29611-7404.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com