Lucas Wesley “Mini Moo” Curtis passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021.
He was born in Laurens, SC and is the son of Devin and Joy Curtis.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his siblings, Bo Delos Curtis and Skylar Rose Curtis; his maternal grandparents, Eddie and Theresa Robinson; his paternal grandparents, Steven Allen Curtis and Sarah Anne Fowler; his aunt, Jennifer Hope Robinson; his aunt, Jessica Curtis; and his uncle, Troy Curtis.
He was predeceased by his uncle, Wesley Chad Robinson.
Graveside Funeral Service will be held Sunday, June 6, 2021 at 1 PM at the Westview Memorial Park in Laurens.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com