Ms. Lucille Morgan Bussy, age 71, of 13233 Neely Ferry Road, Waterloo, S.C. passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the home of her daughter.
She was born in Waterloo, S.C. a daughter of the late Archie Morgan Jr., and Janie Mae Todd Morgan. She is survived by her daughter Tracy Melissa Hall Green; two grandchildren; her brothers; and sister.
A memorial service for Ms. Lucille Morgan Bussy will be announced later by the Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens. The family is at the respected home of her daughter.