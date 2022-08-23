Luke Anthony Allen passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Prisma Health - Laurens County Hospital.
He was born August 20, 2022 in Clinton and was a son of Matthew Allen and Sharon Childress.
Luke is survived by brothers, Levi Allen, and Eastine Lamb; his sister, Annabella Childress; grandparents, Michael and Paula Allen, Nellie Propst and Anthony Childress; great-grandfather, Ralph Childress; his aunts, Gari Bickle, Michaela Allen, Micaiah Allen and Emily Hannah; uncles, Shawn Bickle, Michael Allen, Mark Allen, Charles Hannah, Douglas Hannah, and Christopher Harmon; cousins, Brandy Jackson, Olivia Gomez, and Jimmy Scott; his great-aunt and uncle, Joyce Jackson, and James Belcher; his godmother Terri Hamilton and his godfather, Gaspar Gomez.
Graveside Services will be conducted 11 AM, Friday, August 26th at Forest Lawn Cemetery with Mr. Jimmy Binns officiating.
The family will receive friends, Thursday, August 25th from 4-5 PM at Gray Funeral Home of Clinton.
Gray Funeral Home of Clinton is assisting the family with arrangements.