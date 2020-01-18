Mrs. Lula Mae Madden, age 78, of 109 Jennings Street in Laurens, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at the Simpsonville Health and Rehab.
She is survived by two sons, Richard (Lynne) Madden and Jerry P. Madden; three daughters, Annette (Terrance) Watson, Rebecca Sullivan, and Patricia Madden.; 11 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Mrs. Lula Mae Madden will be held on Tuesday, January 21, at 1 p.m. at the Springfield Baptist Church in Laurens, with Dr. Bryant Cheek officiating burial to follow. The family is at the home, and the Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens is in charge of the arrangements.