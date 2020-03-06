Mrs. Lula Mae Stone was born in Laurens on March 18, 1924, and departed this life on Monday, March 2, 2020, at National Health Care-Laurens. She was the daughter of the late Rev. Earl and Magnolia Jackson Wright. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Herbert Stone; a sister, Lorraine Wright Martin; and a brother, Earl Wright, Jr.
She attended the public schools in Laurens and was a graduate of Sanders High School Class of 1942. She graduated from Benedict College in Columbia with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education. While a student at Benedict, she was also crowned Miss Benedict College. After graduating from Benedict, she taught in the Negro schools of Laurens, Dublin, Ga., and Stuart, Va. While in Dublin, she met another teacher, her soulmate, Mr. Herbert Stone from Savannah, Ga. Herbert and Lula Mae returned to his hometown of Savannah, where she taught in the Chatham County School District for over 30 years. While residing in Savannah, she was an active member of the Second African Baptist Church, where she sung in the choir.
In the early ’90s, she returned to Laurens to live with her mother and other close family. Her love of teaching children continued, and she served as a substitute teacher with Laurens County District 55. Also, she loved serving as a volunteer Poll Worker with the Laurens County Board of Voter Registration and Elections. Lula Mae was a faithful member of the White Plains Baptist Church, where she enjoyed singing on the Senior Choir and decorating the Sunday School‘s bulletin boards. She was also a member of the Laurens Retired Teachers Association, Laurens County Benedict College Alumni Club and the Benedict College Alumni Association.
She leaves to cherish her fond memories her sister, Marie Grant of Evanston, Ill.; sister-in-law, Sarah Wright of Washington, D.C.; a best friend, who was like her sister, Irene Pughsley of Washington, D.C.; a devoted niece, Roslyn (Julian) Johnson of Laurens; a nephew, Earl Wright III of Washington, D.C.; and a niece, Donna (Kevin) Wright Miller of Washington, D.C.; great nephews and niece, Ryan (Josette) Johnson of Laurens; Brandon Johnson of San Diego, Calif.; and Sinitra Johnson of Lexington; great-great nieces and nephew, Jordan Shipman and Jackson Johnson of Charleston and Sydney Smith of Lexington; a stepson, Dr. Herbert A. (Mary) Stone Jr. of Mobile, Ala.; and his children Herbert A. Stone III and Mary A. Stone of Houston, Texas; sister-in laws, Marilyn (Andrew) Stone Hamilton of Ottawa, Ont. and Constance Stone Davis of Savannah, Ga.; and brother-in-law, Nathan (Penny) Stone of Savannah; and a host of cousins, friends, and neighbors.
Services for Mrs. Lula Mae Wright Stone will be held on Sunday, March 8, at 2 p.m. at the White Plains Baptist Church in Mountville, with Dr. Johnny Johnson officiating, burial to follow in the church cemetery. Public viewing will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Beasley Funeral Home in Laurens. The family is at the home of her niece, Ms. Rosalyn Johnson, 218 Sullivan Street, Laurens. The Beasley Funeral Home is Laurens is in charge of the final arrangements.