Mr. Lumas Johnson, age 81, of 208 Lear Drive in Laurens, S.C., passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at his home.
He is survived by his wife Mrs. Cherry Johnson of the home; one son Lumas Johnson Jr his wife Donna; one daughter; Yvette Johnson; one brother, Eugene Johnson; three sisters, Katherine (Luther Sr.)Floyd; Geneva Johnson, Nella Johnson; two grandchildren, Christopher (Sarah) Johnson, and William Johnson.
Funeral services for Mr. Lumas Johnson will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 12 noon at the C.D. Beasley Memorial Chapel of the Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens , with the Reverend Larry Chapman officiating, with burial to follow in the Westview Memorial Park in Laurens.
In lieu of flowers the family ask that you make donations to the Saint Paul First Baptist Church in Laurens. The families are their respected homes. The Beasley Funeral home of Laurens is in charge of the arrangements.