Luther Thomas Luster Sr. - Laurens

Mr. Luther Thomas Luster Sr., better known as "LT", age 85 of 207 Truman Street, Laurens, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the Martha Franks Baptist Retirement Center in Laurens, S.C.; two sons, Otis McDowell, Luther T. Luster, Jr.; one daughter, Wanda Andrews of Elgin, SC; one sister, Annie Ruth Talley; four grandchildren and three great grand children; two great- great grandchildren.
Graveside services for Mr. Luther Thomas Luster Sr. better known as “LT” will be held 11:00 am Friday, July 3, 2020 at Calvary Memorial Gardens, Laurens, South Carolina with Reverend Larry Chapman officiating.
Public viewing will be held on Thursday, July 02, 2020 from 3:00 pm until 7:00pm. The family is at their respective homes.
Beasley Funeral Home, Laurens is in charge of arrangements.